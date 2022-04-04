Net Profit of KOSPI-Listed Firms Jump 160% in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Firms listed on the country’s main bourse saw net profits jump over 160 percent last year, despite the effects from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.The Korea Exchange said on Monday that the consolidated net profit of 595 firms listed on the benchmark KOSPI stood at 156-point-six trillion won in 2021, registering a 160-point-56 percent increase from the previous year.Their combined operating profits saw an on-year expansion of 73-point-six percent to 184 trillion won, while sales rose 19-point-eight percent to two-point-three quadrillion won.All 17 classified sectors reported an increase in sales, whereas operating profit expanded in 15 out of 17, with the electricity and gas sector and construction sector not seeing increases. Similarly, electricity and gas and medical supplies were the only two sectors that did not register net profit growth.A total of 478 listed entities, or 80-point-three percent, reported a positive net profit, marking a 10-point-six percent increase over the previous year. Losses were logged by 117 firms, or 19-point-seven percent.Those listed on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also posted record operating and net profits in 2021. The combined operating and net profit of one-thousand-48 companies jumped 39-point-seven and 171 percent on-year, respectively.