Grammy Win Eludes BTS in 2nd Straight Year of Disappointment

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS fell short of winning a prize at the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year with their global smash hit, "Butter."The seven-member group, who performed at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas Sunday night, was nominated for best pop duo or group performance. It was their second nomination in the same category, following last year's nod for "Dynamite", their first English-language single.The Doja Cat-SZA duo took this year's honor with their hit song, "Kiss Me More.”Since its release last May, "Butter" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten nonconsecutive weeks and attracted over 720 million views on YouTube.Expectation grew for a first-ever Grammy win by South Korean artists after BTS brought home three prizes, including Artist of the Year, from the American Music Awards last November.They are scheduled to stage four live concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday before returning to the venue for two more shows on April 15 and 16.