Number of Known Male Victims of Digital Sex Crime Doubles in 2021

Written: 2022-04-04 15:14:38Updated: 2022-04-04 15:23:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of male victims of digital sex crimes doubled in 2021 from the previous year, an increase attributed to the growing prevalence of illegal filming for phishing or blackmail purposes.

According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the support center for digital sex crime victims provided assistance to a total 6-thousand-952 victims last year. 

While the overwhelming majority of victims were women, accounting for 5-thousand-109, or 73-point-five percent of the total, male victims more than doubled from the previous year to stand at 1-thousand-843, or more than 26-point-three percent of the total.

The ministry attributed the increase in those seeking support to the 24-hour consultation system and advancements in the content deletion system. 

Services offered by the ministry include support in deleting exploitative content and connecting victims with investigative, legal and medical help.
