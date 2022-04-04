President-Elect Yoon Emphasizes Importance of Competent, Well-Oiled Governance

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol has emphasized pragmatism in fulfilling campaign pledges as part of his administration's national agenda, underscoring the importance of having a competent and efficient government.In the first meeting of the transition committee's planning division on Monday, Yoon urged the group to ensure pledges are implemented quickly and effectively, adding that keeping promises swiftly was as important as assuming the administrative responsibilities of the government.He also said the role of young members in the division was important. Yoon noted his expressed commitment to create opportunities for young people to learn and be a part of the presidential office, the Cabinet and other government agencies.Meanwhile, committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo said the role of a good committee was to focus on fewer key national tasks and make sure promises are kept.