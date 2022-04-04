Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President-Elect Yoon Emphasizes Importance of Competent, Well-Oiled Governance

Written: 2022-04-04 15:45:26Updated: 2022-04-04 16:09:37

President-Elect Yoon Emphasizes Importance of Competent, Well-Oiled Governance

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol has emphasized pragmatism in fulfilling campaign pledges as part of his administration's national agenda, underscoring the importance of having a competent and efficient government.

In the first meeting of the transition committee's planning division on Monday, Yoon urged the group to ensure pledges are implemented quickly and effectively, adding that keeping promises swiftly was as important as assuming the administrative responsibilities of the government.

He also said the role of young members in the division was important. Yoon noted his expressed commitment to create opportunities for young people to learn and be a part of the presidential office, the Cabinet and other government agencies.

Meanwhile, committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo said the role of a good committee was to focus on fewer key national tasks and make sure promises are kept.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >