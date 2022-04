Photo : YONHAP News

Seongnam Mayor Eun Soo-mi has been summoned by police over allegations of involvement in the hiring of people from her election camp to an affiliated institution.According to authorities on Monday, the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency is questioning Eun as a suspect in an alleged illegal hiring practice.Eun reportedly appeared for the investigation in the afternoon.Allegations first surfaced in 2020 when a person from her election camp posted a petition on the presidential office's website, claiming that nearly half of those hired for public positions for a Seongnam city library were from Eun's camp.Others involved in the case have already been arrested and are facing trials this month.