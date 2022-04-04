Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate for Children Aged 5 to 11 Low at 0.6% So Far

Written: 2022-04-04 16:52:06Updated: 2022-04-04 18:36:22

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate for Children Aged 5 to 11 Low at 0.6% So Far

Photo : YONHAP News

The vaccination rate of children 5 to 11 years old remains very low since launching an inoculation program for the age group. 

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Monday a mere zero-point-six percent of children 5 to 11 years old have received their first dose of a pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine since the program was launched on March 31.

The agency said, in the first four days of the program, 17-thousand-328 children received their shots out of the more than 3-point-1 million eligible children.

When including those who received their first shot abroad but registered it in the country, the number stands at 18-thousand-301, a mere zero-point-six percent of the total age group.

Since reservations opened on March 24, 49-thousand-914 had made their appointments, equating to a rate of one-point-six percent.

For those between the ages 5 to 11, the government recommends vaccination for high-risk children but is otherwise allowing parents to make the call themselves.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >