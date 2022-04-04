COVID-19 Vaccination Rate for Children Aged 5 to 11 Low at 0.6% So Far

Photo : YONHAP News

The vaccination rate of children 5 to 11 years old remains very low since launching an inoculation program for the age group.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Monday a mere zero-point-six percent of children 5 to 11 years old have received their first dose of a pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine since the program was launched on March 31.The agency said, in the first four days of the program, 17-thousand-328 children received their shots out of the more than 3-point-1 million eligible children.When including those who received their first shot abroad but registered it in the country, the number stands at 18-thousand-301, a mere zero-point-six percent of the total age group.Since reservations opened on March 24, 49-thousand-914 had made their appointments, equating to a rate of one-point-six percent.For those between the ages 5 to 11, the government recommends vaccination for high-risk children but is otherwise allowing parents to make the call themselves.