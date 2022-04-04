Zelenskyy to Address S. Korean Parliament in Virtual Speech Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual speech to the South Korean parliament next week.According to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, Zelenskyy will address South Korean lawmakers at an online session to be held at the parliament’s library at 5 p.m. next Monday.The speech was arranged after committee chief Lee Kwang-jae of the Democratic Party(DP) proposed the idea to the Ukrainian side. Committee members from both the DP and the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party are said to have positively assessed the proposal before it was officially made to Kyiv.Zelenskyy earlier delivered speeches at the U.S. and Japanese parliaments calling for international support for Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s invasion of the country.Committee head Lee, meanwhile, said on a radio program on Monday that South Korea should get ready to accommodate refugees from Ukraine as part of its humanitarian response to the ongoing war.