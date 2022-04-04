Gov't Discusses Budgets Needed for Yoon's Plan to Relocate Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday held a related ministerial meeting to discuss the size of budgets needed for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s plan to relocate the presidential office to a military compound in Yongsan.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the meeting, presided over by Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, checked issues needed to be reviewed by related ministries and institutions in regards to dipping into reserve funds for the top office’s potential move.Depending on the outcome of the reviews, the government will pass related budget plans via a Cabinet meeting, it said.The ministry emphasized the Moon Jae-in administration’s stance that it will cooperate with Yoon’s transition committee on the issue, adding the government will still have in-depth discussions regarding budget plans involving security matters.The meeting was attended by officials of the interior and safety ministry, economy and finance ministry, defense ministry and the Office for Government Policy Coordination, among others.