Yoon's Transition Committee Draws up Draft Plan on State Affairs

Written: 2022-04-04 18:45:29Updated: 2022-04-04 19:00:13

Yoon's Transition Committee Draws up Draft Plan on State Affairs

Photo : KBS News

The presidential transition committee has completed a draft plan regarding the prioritized goals and policies for the incoming government. 

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team on Monday held an extensive meeting over a draft plan on state affairs that consisted of input by each of its six sub-committees based on internal reviews and policy reports by government ministries. 

The draft plan will be further reviewed and supplemented by transition committee members before a final plan is announced by the end of the month. 

The committee declined to comment on the details of the draft plan, with a committee official pointing to the possibility of significant changes being made during remaining reviews. 

Transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo told reporters before the Monday meeting that the draft plan is only 10 percent complete, promising to disclose some details at a later date should they be deemed necessary for public discussions. An official of the committee told Yonhap News that a "significant portion" of Yoon's election pledges has been reflected in the plan.
