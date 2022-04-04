'PM-Nominee Given Effective Right to Suggest Ministers in Yoon Suk Yeol Cabinet'

Photo : YONHAP News

As part of the incoming president’s efforts to hand more power to his prime minister, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly solicited input from his nominee Han duck-soo on the formation of his inaugural Cabinet.Yoon’s chief of staff Chang Je-won told reporters on Monday that he was instructed by Yoon to brief the prime minister nominee on a draft plan of prospective Cabinet ministers ahead of time.Chang said he gave the briefing on Friday, one day before Han met with Yoon to be personally confirmed as his prime minister. The nomination was made public on Sunday.Chang indicated the two held in-depth discussions on the Cabinet formation as well as state affairs management during their three-hour long meeting on Saturday, adding the briefing was meant to give Han sufficient time to assess the recruitment plan in advance.The chief of staff argued that many previous governments had unsuccessfully pursued the so-called system of a "responsible prime minister", noting Yoon wants to achieve the goal by allowing the prime minister to nominate ministers as well as to hold him responsible for any futile decisions.