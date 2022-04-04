Sister of N. Korean Leader: N. Korea Does Not View S. Korea as Enemy

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has repeated criticism of South Korea's defense chief for talk of "preemptive strike" capabilities, but said her country does not view the South as its principal enemy.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said that North Korea would not fire a single bullet or shell at South Korea, adding the North does not view the South as the target of an attack by the North.Stressing that the North is a nuclear weapons state, Kim reportedly said the two Koreas are countries with the same roots that should not fight each other, adding that the North opposes war.In her second statement this week, Kim, however, criticized South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook's remarks again, saying that it was a very dangerous idea for the South Korean military to call North Korea an enemy and discuss the possibility of preemptive strikes against the North.Suh said on Friday that the South Korean military has capabilities to accurately and quickly strike the origin of a fired North Korean missile as well as command and support facilities in case there are clear signs of a missile launch.In the Tuesday statement, Kim reportedly warned that if South Korea chooses military confrontation with North Korea, the North's nuclear forces will have to carry out their duty.Kim and a top North Korean official issued statements on Sunday condemning Suh's remarks, and warned that the North will destroy major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army if the South engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike.