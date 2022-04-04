Menu Content

Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Agree to Push for New UNSC Resolution on N. Korea

Written: 2022-04-05 08:34:26Updated: 2022-04-05 09:28:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States have agreed to push for a new United Nations Security Council resolution against North Korea in response to its recent series of missile launches.

Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and his American counterpart Sung Kim held talks on Monday in Washington to exchange views on pending regional security issues, including the North Korean provocations.

After the talks, Kim told reporters that the two sides reaffirmed their condemnation of the ballistic missile launches as serious violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Kim also said that they agreed on the importance of a strong UN Security Council response to the North's escalatory actions, adding that he looks forward to working with Noh and his team as well as their colleagues in the UN to pursue a new UN Security Council resolution.

The U.S. envoy, however, stressed that South Korea and the U.S. remain open to diplomacy, and it's up to Pyongyang to decide the path forward.
