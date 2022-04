Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to further cut fuel taxes from next month amid growing inflationary pressure from surging energy prices.Finance minister Hong Nam-ki announced the decision on Tuesday in a meeting of economy-related ministers in Sejong City.The minister said the government plans to prepare and swiftly implement three measures aimed at reducing the burden imposed on the populace from soaring oil prices.Under the decision, the government will lower fuel taxes by 30 percent from the current 20 percent. The revision will be in place for three months from May.The move would reduce the average monthly fuel costs for a driver of a gasoline-powered vehicle by about 30-thousand won.For freight trucks, buses and coastal cargo ships suffering from soaring diesel prices, the government decided to provide subsidies for three months.