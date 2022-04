Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said the United States looks forward to working with South Korea's incoming administration on matters pertaining to North Korea, including its human rights issue.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Monday in a press briefing when asked about the North's human rights conditions.Price said that the U.S. previously made it clear that it has grave concerns about the issue.He added that the U.S. looks forward to continuing to work with South Korea's incoming government on the challenges posed by the North's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, while also seeking to address the humanitarian needs and concerns.The spokesman also stressed that the U.S.-South Korea alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.