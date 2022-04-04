Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Climb Back Above 200,000

Written: 2022-04-05 09:55:47Updated: 2022-04-05 10:16:14

New COVID-19 Cases Climb Back Above 200,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 200-thousand a day after hitting the lowest level in about 40 days.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 266-thousand-135 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 27 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 14 million-267-thousand-401.

The daily tally rose by about 140-thousand from the previous day, but decreased by about 80-thousand from a week ago.

The number of critically ill patients rose by 13 to one-thousand-121, and 209 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 17-thousand-662, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-12 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide marked 64-point-eight percent as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The number of home-treatment patients stands at nearly one-point-38 million as of Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >