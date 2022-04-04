New COVID-19 Cases Climb Back Above 200,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 200-thousand a day after hitting the lowest level in about 40 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 266-thousand-135 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 27 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 14 million-267-thousand-401.The daily tally rose by about 140-thousand from the previous day, but decreased by about 80-thousand from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients rose by 13 to one-thousand-121, and 209 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.The death toll rose to 17-thousand-662, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide marked 64-point-eight percent as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.The number of home-treatment patients stands at nearly one-point-38 million as of Tuesday.