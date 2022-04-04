Yoon's Delegation to US Conveys Yoon's Plan to Upgrade Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to the U.S. says it conveyed to Washington Yoon’s plan to further upgrade the South Korea-U.S. alliance to a comprehensive strategic partnership.The delegation visiting Washington for policy consultations made the remark on Monday after holding nearly two hours of talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on the security situation following North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The head of the delegation, Park Jin, told reporters that Washington hailed Yoon’s plan to upgrade the alliance to a partnership that would make contributions on a global scale, including responding to Russia’s war on Ukraine and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.Park said the two sides agreed that it is now more crucial than ever to continuously engage in close cooperation amid the North’s continued provocations, which he said are taking place as South Korea is set to see a change in government.Park said the two sides also shared the importance of reactivating a consultative body tasked with strengthening the U.S.’ commitment to providing South Korea with extended deterrence, which involves mobilizing both nuclear and conventional military capabilities against potential North Korean aggression.