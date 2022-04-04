Yoon's Transition Team Narrows Goals to 110 Policy Tasks, 580 Practical Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team says it has narrowed down the goals of the incoming government to some 110 policy tasks and 580 practical tasks.Yoon’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, told reporters on Tuesday that the transition team will further condense the list of tasks as part of efforts to fulfill the pledges made to the people.She said the team will thoroughly review and supplement the list to appropriately reflect the pledges made to the public on state policies.Asked what makes Yoon’s plan to hand more power to his prime minister different from similar pledges made by previous governments, Kim said the president-elect is working to introduce the so-called system of a “responsible prime minister” in a more substantial manner.Kim cited that during his campaign, Yoon had revealed intent to closely work with his pick for prime minister on overall state affairs, including the Cabinet formation.