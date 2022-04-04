Another News Anchor-Turned-PPP Rep. Tapped as Yoon's New Spokesperson

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin has been named as the new spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.Yoon’s departing spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, introduced Bae as her successor, as she completed a regular press briefing on Tuesday.As she thanked journalists for the affection shown to Yoon and the transition team despite the difficult working conditions, Kim said she was concluding a treasured part of her life.Kim stopped short of confirming reports that she would run in the June 1 local elections, saying she had not yet reached a final conclusion on the matter. She said she would share her decision at the earliest possible date.Kim is said to have her eyes set on becoming the next Gyeonggi Province governor. A source close to Yoon told reporters she expressed intent to resign from the spokesperson post so as to not burden the president-elect.Bae Hyun-jin, who came to the public eye as a long-time news anchor at MBC, was elected to her first lawmaker post in April of 2020. She was recruited to the conservative party in 2018, and has since served as a floor spokesperson for the PPP and was elected to its Supreme Council last year.Kim had also worked at MBC as a reporter and anchor prior to beginning her political career in 2008.