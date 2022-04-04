Cabinet to Greenlight Use of Reserve Fund to Relocate Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A Cabinet meeting will be convened on Wednesday to approve the use of a reserve fund for president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's initiative to move the presidential office to the defense ministry headquarters.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Tuesday, the meeting was scheduled after President Moon Jae-in ordered that the fund be expediently approved.A senior official from the top office added the move is in line with Moon's agreement last week to support the relocation plan during a dinner meeting with Yoon.While declining to confirm the fund's exact amount, the official said the cost of relocating the defense ministry to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) was not included amid concerns over a security vacuum.Yoon's transition team earlier sought 49-point-six billion won for the relocation.The team's proposal includes eleven-point-eight billion won to relocate the JCS, 25-point-two billion won to renovate the ministry headquarters, and two-point-five billion won to renovate a residence in Seoul's Hannam area currently used by the army's chief of staff into a presidential residence.