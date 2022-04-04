Ministry 'Gravely Aware' of N. Korea's Claim of being Nuclear Weapon State

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said that it is "gravely aware" of recent comments from North Korea referring to its nuclear capabilities and its claimed status as a nuclear weapon state.An official from the unification ministry on Tuesday addressed remarks by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, who issued her second statement in a span of three days, saying the North will have to mobilize its nuclear combat force if the South initiates a cross-border military confrontation.She also reiterated that the North is a nuclear weapons state.The official said Seoul will focus on peacefully managing security on the Korean Peninsula as the South navigates a change of government and the North prepares for major anniversaries.Despite Pyongyang's reference to being a nuclear power state, the official did acknowledge the de-escalating tone in part of Kim's latest remarks, in which she stated that the South is not the North's principal enemy.On Sunday, Kim warned Seoul of a possible "serious threat" following Defense Minister Suh Wook's reference to the country's preemptive strike capabilities.