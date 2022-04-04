Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ministry 'Gravely Aware' of N. Korea's Claim of being Nuclear Weapon State

Written: 2022-04-05 14:01:03Updated: 2022-04-05 15:10:57

Ministry 'Gravely Aware' of N. Korea's Claim of being Nuclear Weapon State

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said that it is "gravely aware" of recent comments from North Korea referring to its nuclear capabilities and its claimed status as a nuclear weapon state.

An official from the unification ministry on Tuesday addressed remarks by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, who issued her second statement in a span of three days, saying the North will have to mobilize its nuclear combat force if the South initiates a cross-border military confrontation.

She also reiterated that the North is a nuclear weapons state.

The official said Seoul will focus on peacefully managing security on the Korean Peninsula as the South navigates a change of government and the North prepares for major anniversaries.

Despite Pyongyang's reference to being a nuclear power state, the official did acknowledge the de-escalating tone in part of Kim's latest remarks, in which she stated that the South is not the North's principal enemy. 

On Sunday, Kim warned Seoul of a possible "serious threat" following Defense Minister Suh Wook's reference to the country's preemptive strike capabilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >