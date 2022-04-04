Menu Content

Economy

Avg. Household Income Expands in 2021 As Socioeconomic Gap Widens

The average household’s income and assets expanded last year amid improved sentiment coming out of a COVID-19 shock, but the wealth gap between the top and bottom-most tiers further widened.

According to a Shinhan Bank report released on Tuesday analyzing results of a survey of ten-thousand economically active adults aged 20 to 64 in 2021, the average household monthly income came to four-point-93 million won. That represents an on-year improvement of three-point-one percent. 

The average income, which saw gradual increases from four-point-61 million won in 2016, had declined for the first time in 2020 due to COVID-19, with a reported average of four-point-78 million won.

Earnings by the two highest brackets rose five-point-nine and four-point-seven percent, respectively, but income earned by the two lowest brackets declined one-point-one and one-point-six percent. The top bracket earned five-point-23 times more than their bottom counterparts.

In terms of assets, though the household average jumped by eleven-point-eight percent on-year to surpass 500 million won for the first time, the increase differed by more than a sixfold between the top and bottom brackets.
