PPP Chairman Hints at Seeking Re-election as Party Chair Next Year

People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok has hinted that he may seek re-election as the party chair if certain politicians throw down the gauntlet.Appearing on a radio program on Tuesday, Lee was responding to a comment that Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential transition committee chairman, could be eyeing the party leadership post when Lee's term expires next year.Without naming names, Lee said he would have to seek re-election if certain members of the party -- "C or D" -- go for the position.But if "B" runs in the party leader election, Lee said, he would throw his support behind that candidate, adding that stabilization of the central party is important. He again refused to name a lawmaker.On the PPP's possible merger with Ahn's People's Party, Lee said much of the authority has been granted to the negotiating team, but added that there appears to be some strife stemming from candidate selections for the upcoming local elections.