Safety Report Submitted to Extend Operation of Kori-2 Nuclear Reactor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation(KHNP) has submitted a report to the nuclear safety watchdog analyzing the safety of the Kori-2 nuclear reactor's extended operation.According to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission on Tuesday, the KHNP submitted a report containing thousands of pages of analysis on the evaluated safety of the Kori-2 nuclear reactor, in 14 categories, should the reactor continue to be used beyond its lifespan.The Kori-2 reactor is currently scheduled to cease operations in April 2023, based on its design lifespan.The evaluation comes as the incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol has indicated a turn from the nuclear phase-out policy of the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration. It is widely expected that Yoon will seek to extend the operation of several nuclear reactors, the operation periods of which will soon expire.The commission will decide whether to grant approval after reviewing the report, a mandatory step stipulated by law in order to extend the operation of a nuclear reactor. The review usually takes a year and a half.