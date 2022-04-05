Fall COVID-19 Vaccination Plan under Consideration

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is considering plans for another round of COVID-19 vaccinations to tackle a possible spread of the virus this fall.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Tuesday that the government is reviewing the possibility of another round of COVID-19 vaccinations, separate from the fourth inoculation, in preparation for another potential wave of infections during the fall and winter months.The remarks came in response to a question on rising vaccine waste. As of February 22, over two-point-three million doses were discarded in the country.The number of vaccinations administered has slowed in recent months as more than 86 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The decline was further influenced by the government’s suspension of the vaccine pass system.On concerns over a possible drop in vaccine efficacy against new variants, authorities said they are continuing to analyze and monitor related data on the matter. They said the vaccination plan for this fall will be made after a comprehensive review.