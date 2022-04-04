3 Documents Nominated for UNESCO's Regional Memory of the World Register

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will nominate three historic documents to be inscribed on UNESCO’s ​Memory of the World Register for the Asia-Pacific.The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday the three items it selected are “Samguk Yusa” translated as “Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms,” “Naebang Gasa” from the Joseon dynasty translated as “Song of the Inner Chambers,” and records documenting the nation's fight against a devastating 2007 maritime oil leak in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.“Samguk Yusa” is a collection of folktale and historical accounts related to the Three Kingdoms era penned by Buddhist monk Il Yeon in the year 1281. “Naebang Gasa” is a type of literature created by women of the latter Joseon period and written in the Korean alphabet.The administration chose three of five entries received, following deliberations by the Korea National Commission for the Memory of the World Programme.The deadline to apply for the listing is June 15; the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific will make its decision at the end of the year.South Korea has three items so far listed on this region-specific register.