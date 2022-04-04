Menu Content

Transition Committee Seeks to Raise Speed Limits in Low-Risk Areas

Written: 2022-04-05 16:52:21Updated: 2022-04-05 18:41:21

Transition Committee Seeks to Raise Speed Limits in Low-Risk Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee is seeking to raise the speed limit for certain roads nationwide in response to complaints by citizens.

Yoon’s transition team announced on Tuesday that it will seek to increase the speed limit of arterial roads from the current 50 kilometers per hour to 60, and consider the benefits of instituting time-based changes to limits around school zones.

The move comes as a part of efforts to alleviate problems on the road by raising the speed limit around school zones over the current 30 kilometers per hour during the night as well as on roads with low pedestrian accessibility.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Commission had earlier requested the police to raise the limit to 60 kilometers per hour in 20 areas across the capital with a low risk of traffic accidents. The presidential transition committee has proposed expanding the measure nationwide.

Complaints have been rising among drivers about the rigid 24-hour speed limits around school zones and on roads where traffic accidents rarely occur, demanding that the government increase the limit during periods with low accident rates and high congestion.
