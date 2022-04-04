Japanese Lawmakers Seek to Improve Ties under New S. Korean President

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union will seek to improve bilateral relations with the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol next month.The union, which is the Japanese counterpart to the Seoul-based Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, made the pledge on Tuesday during a session attended by around 50 ruling and opposition lawmakers.The group's chairman, Fukushiro Nukaga, said in the meeting that the launch of a new administration in South Korea presents opportunities to develop shared views on Asian peace and stability.Other participants also expressed anticipation for improved relations under a new president in Korea.The union will push for corresponding visits with its South Korean counterpart in consideration of the COVID-19 situation.President-elect Yoon has vowed to enhance ties with Japan by resolving a range of pending issues between the nations, including wartime forced labor and sex slavery, Japan's export curbs and a military intelligence agreement signed between the two countries.