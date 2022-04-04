Menu Content

Politics

Japanese Lawmakers Seek to Improve Ties under New S. Korean President

Written: 2022-04-05 17:01:47Updated: 2022-04-05 18:41:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union will seek to improve bilateral relations with the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol next month.

The union, which is the Japanese counterpart to the Seoul-based Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, made the pledge on Tuesday during a session attended by around 50 ruling and opposition lawmakers.

The group's chairman, Fukushiro Nukaga, said in the meeting that the launch of a new administration in South Korea presents opportunities to develop shared views on Asian peace and stability.

Other participants also expressed anticipation for improved relations under a new president in Korea.

The union will push for corresponding visits with its South Korean counterpart in consideration of the COVID-19 situation.

President-elect Yoon has vowed to enhance ties with Japan by resolving a range of pending issues between the nations, including wartime forced labor and sex slavery, Japan's export curbs and a military intelligence agreement signed between the two countries.
