Mount Bugak behind Presidential Office to Open to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The south side of Mount Bugak, previously off limits to civilians due to its position behind the presidential compound, will be open to the public from Wednesday.The presidential office announced on Tuesday that members of the public will soon freely access nearly all areas of Mount Bugak for the first time in 54 years. Access was restricted in 1968 following an attempt by North Korean commandos to raid the presidential compound and assassinate the president.Restrictions to the north side of the mountain were lifted in November 2020.The top office said Mount Bugak covers one-point-one million square meters and its hiking trails measure a length of five-point-two kilometers.The office noted President Moon Jae-in's pledge back in 2017 when he was running for president to return the mountain to the Korean people, and that he has kept the promise.It mentioned other similar efforts it has exerted over the years, including opening up Mount Inwang to the public in 2018.