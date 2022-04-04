Strengthened Animal Protection Act Passes National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Those caught committing acts of animal cruelty will be required to take up to 200 hours of counseling and education beginning next year as part of the government’s efforts to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday that revisions to the animal protection act containing the strengthened punishments against animal abusers passed the National Assembly earlier in the day.The revised law defines animal cruelty more specifically than the previous act. Those violating the law will be subject to up to three years in prison or 30 million won in fines. Those breaching the law will also need to receive up to 200 hours of counseling as part of a treatment program.Under the revision, people seeking to breed or rear ferocious dogs will also have to receive advance approval from regional governments in order to curtail potential attacks by the canines on passers-by or other animals.Once the revision passes the Cabinet and the president authorizes it, it will take effect one year thereafter.