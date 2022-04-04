PNU Cancels Admission of Ex-Justice Minister's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

Pusan National University(PNU) has canceled the admission of Cho Min, the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, following a year-long investigation into allegations that her mother had submitted forged documents in an effort to get her into its medical school.The Busan-based university announced on Tuesday that a meeting of 30 executive-level officials, including its president and deans, took part in the vote earlier in the day.The vote confirms a preliminary conclusion reached last August, after an inquiry by PNU’s admissions management committee. Hearings were held to allow Cho Min, now a licensed doctor, to make her case until last month when the hearing officiator submitted a final opinion to PNU headquarters.The university had launched investigations upon the order from the education ministry after the former minister's wife Chung Kyung-shim, who is herself a university professor, received a four-year sentence in her first trial in December 2020 over academic fraud related to her daughter's college admission. The Supreme Court upheld lower court convictions for Chung in January.PNU’s decision will likely affect the government’s decision on whether to revoke Cho Min’s medical license, but the final decision by the Ministry of Health and Welfare is expected to take time. She is able to file a suspension of execution against the university’s decision or against the ministry if it makes a similar decision.Korea University, which Cho also attended, is also likely to be impacted by the PNU’s decision in its own call on whether to cancel her admission.