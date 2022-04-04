Seoul Expresses 'Serious Concerns' over Russia's Apparent Civilian Killings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed its "serious concerns" over the apparent indiscriminate killing of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine.The foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it was seriously concerned by the Ukrainian government's announcement of a civilian massacre, adding that the killing of non-combatants in wartime is an explicit violation of international laws.The ministry also said it supports UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' statement on Sunday which called for an independent investigation for “effective accountability.”Foreign media outlets, including AFP and CNN, reported that a Russian retreat of the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, left behind a trail of civilian bodies. A mass grave on church grounds was presumed to have been dug to bury the bodies of Ukrainian civilians.Moscow has denied the reports, accusing Ukraine of pushing staged photos and videos.