S. Korean Delegates Deliver Yoon's Letter for Biden

Written: 2022-04-06 07:14:06Updated: 2022-04-06 09:47:03

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s delegation to the U.S. visited the White House on Tuesday and delivered his letter for U.S. President Joe Biden.

The delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, met with reporters in Washington on Tuesday and shared the outcome of their meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House earlier in the day.

Park said the letter, which was given to Sullivan, contains a proposal to further upgrade the South Korea-U.S. alliance to a comprehensive strategic partnership to jointly cope with new challenges such as the North Korean nuclear threat and economic security issues.

Sullivan reportedly responded that he will deliver Yoon’s intent to Biden, saying the delegation’s swift visit to the U.S. following phone talks between Yoon and Biden soon after Yoon’s election in March affirms the South Korean president-elect’s firm will to strengthen the alliance.

Park said during the meeting, which lasted for around 40 minutes, the delegation also exchanged opinions with the U.S. side on the need to hold a bilateral summit at an early date, expressing hope the summit will generate fruitful discussions on important issues related to strengthening the alliance.

The two sides also discussed policies on North Korea, bolstering the U.S. extended deterrence, economic security, China and the U.S.-led multinational security forum, QUAD, among other issues, according to the delegates.
