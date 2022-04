Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire broke out in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province, causing damage to over 100 hectares of forest.According to forest fire authorities, over 700 firefighters were mobilized on Tuesday to extinguish the fire after it started near a private house in Bonghwa-eup in Bonghwa County at around 1:29 p.m.Around 120 hectares of forest were estimated to have been scorched so far while a house and a warehouse were destroyed. Twenty or so residents also had to evacuate to safer places.With 90 percent of the flames assessed to have been put out as of 11:30 p.m., authorities plan to continue to battle the blaze on Wednesday by sending helicopters and around 670 ground personnel into the sites.