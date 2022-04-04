Yoon's Aide: Talks underway for BTS' Possible Performance at Inauguration Ceremony

Photo : KBS News

A close aide to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says discussions are underway about a possible performance by BTS during Yoon’s inauguration ceremony next month.Park Joo-sun, the head of the inauguration ceremony preparation committee, revealed the possibility on a KBS radio program on Tuesday when asked whether the seven-member K-pop group is preparing for a performance at the May 10 ceremony.The transition committee visited BTS’ agency HYBE last Saturday to discuss measures to further develop popular Korean culture.Meanwhile, Park said the inauguration ceremony will highlight the working class, social minorities, youth and children according to the president-elect’s wishes.With speculations circulating over the presence of Yoon’s wife at the ceremony amid allegations of her involvement in a stock manipulation case and academic credential falsification, Park assured that she will attend the ceremony.He said invitations will be extended to former conservative President Park Geun-hye and to family members of another former conservative President, Lee Myung-bak, who is currently incarcerated for corruption.