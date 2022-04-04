Milley: N. Korea Poses Real Threat to U.S. Mainland

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley says North Korea’s ballistic missile capability poses an actual threat to the U.S. mainland.Milley shared his view on Tuesday in a written report submitted ahead of a House of Representatives hearing on the defense budget.He said the North continues to strengthen its ballistic missile capability and possesses the technical capacity to present a real danger not only to U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific but also to the continental U.S.The U.S. Army general said there is no sign that the regime will stop its effort to advance its military capability, calling related efforts “myopic” given its adverse effects on North Korean citizens and peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also cited North Korea and Iran as persistent threats the U.S. must remain alert against in addition to China and Russia.