S. Korea Reports 286,294 COVID-19 Cases on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 200-thousands for the second day in a row on Wednesday with signs of continuing recovery from the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 286-thousand-294 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14 million-553-thousand-644.The daily tally is only some 20-thousand more than Tuesday’s, a notably mild increase given the usual spike in cases mid-week after fewer tests over the weekend. Compared to a week ago, it decreased by over 130-thousand, reinforcing indications that the omicron wave is now receding.The number of critically ill patients rose slightly by seven to one-thousand-128.A total of 371 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18-thousand-33, although the fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 60-point-six percent, down by four-point-two percentage points from a day ago.The number of home-treatment patients, meanwhile, stands at around one-point-34 million.