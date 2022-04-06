Cabinet Passes Motion to Spend 36 Bln Won on Relocating Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a motion seeking to spend 36 billion won in reserve funds for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's initiative to relocate the presidential office.The finance ministry said the motion to move the top office to the defense ministry headquarters was passed on Wednesday.Eleven-point-six billion won is set to go toward building security facilities, including a crisis management center and a bodyguard situation room.Eleven-point-eight billion won has been allocated to move the defense ministry’s command department and the head office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Funds to build facilities other than those related to security such as ordinary offices as well as computer systems will amount to some ten billion won while two-and-a-half billion won will be spent on remodeling the official residence of the Army chief of staff which will be used as the presidential residence.