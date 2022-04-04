Menu Content

Economy

NHTSA Launches Probe on LG Energy Solution Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Written: 2022-04-06 11:00:59Updated: 2022-04-06 13:24:51

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched an investigation into electric vehicle batteries produced by LG Energy Solution.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) said Tuesday that it will investigate batteries made by the South Korean firm installed in roughly 138-thousand vehicles.

The probe comes as General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February 2020, citing concerns of possible defects that could cause fires.

The agency said it will contact LG and other companies that might have purchased the same or similar batteries in a bid to ensure safety recalls are conducted appropriately.

The NHTSA has the authority to issue recalls in the event that it comes across safety defects in motor vehicles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for LG Energy Solution said the company understands the NHTSA’s request is a follow-up measure and added the company “will fully cooperate with the inquiry."
