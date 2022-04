Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that broke out in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province was fully put after some 18 hours at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.More than 700 firefighters and 24 helicopters were mobilized to extinguish the fire which started near a private house in Bonghwa-eup in Bonghwa County at around 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday.Around 120 hectares of forest were estimated to have been scorched while a house and two warehouses were destroyed.The 20 residents who had evacuated to safer places all returned home overnight.Authorities believe the fire started after a spark from the ashes of a wood boiler at a private house spread to the hills.Forestry officials plan to conduct further investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire.