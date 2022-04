Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have made significant headway in demolishing the South Korean facility, the Haegeumgang Hotel, in the Mount Geumgang tourist zone.The Voice of America(VOA) reported on Wednesday analysis of satellite images taken of the site by Planet Labs on Tuesday.It said piles of objects that appear to be construction materials are seen in the front part of the hotel. Heaps of construction waste were visible at a spot some 700 meters away from the hotel, it said, which was previously empty.Nick Hansen, an expert on satellite imagery analysis and an affiliate at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, said “the hotel is being demolished,” noting that a nearby crane no longer appears to be needed as workers are now laboring on the lower levels of the building.