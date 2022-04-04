Menu Content

Transition Team: Yoon Unlikely to Begin Presidential Term at New, Renovated Office

Written: 2022-04-06 12:14:39Updated: 2022-04-06 14:27:57

Transition Team: Yoon Unlikely to Begin Presidential Term at New, Renovated Office

Photo : KBS News

Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team believes it is unlikely that the incoming president will begin his term at the Yongsan location even if the Cabinet approves a reserve fund to finance the presidential office's moving plan on Wednesday. 

Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said in a Wednesday briefing that working-level discussions are expected to begin upon Cabinet approval, and it is looking highly improbable that the executive office can be ready for move-in prior to the inauguration on May 10.

The spokesperson said the transition team plans to seek a swift and smooth relocation through consultations with the current government.

Following Bae's remarks, the Cabinet approved spending 36 billion won in reserve funds for the relocation. The amount is 13-point-six billion won less than what the transition team requested. 

The government said it will discuss additional spending requirements following the South Korea-U.S. military exercise at the end of this month and the construction of security-related facilities.
