Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the project to relocate the presidential office should be carefully and thoroughly executed without inadvertently creating a security vacuum, in light of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Presiding over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Kim said unusual military movements have been detected in North Korea ahead of Seoul and Washington's regular military exercise.The prime minister reiterated the call to prevent a vacuum in defense posture, urging the defense ministry and other agencies to actively cooperate with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team.During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a 36-billion-won reserve fund for the relocation.