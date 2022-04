Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry initiated preparations to move following Cabinet approval of utilizing a reserve fund to finance the relocation of the presidential office to the ministry headquarters.The ministry said on Wednesday that it expects to sign a contract with a moving company on Thursday, adding that all of its agencies and departments will begin moving out in phases as early as next week.The defense ministry's command units and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meanwhile, will remain in place until the conclusion of Seoul and Washington's regular military exercise, set to wrap up on April 28.The remodeling of the defense ministry headquarters is expected to begin afterwards, which means President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will likely occupy the new executive office around late June.