Nation's First Locally Manufactured TV Set to be Online Auctioned

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's very first locally made TV model, the VD-191, is set to go under the hammer later this week to the highest bidder.According to online auction house Kobay Auction on Wednesday, the 19-inch black and white television set, first released in August 1966 by the now-defunct electronics manufacturer GoldStar, will open for bidding at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.The VD-191 is recognized for its historical and rarity value through a state-registered cultural property designation in 2013.Bidding will start at 25 million won for the set. It had originally sold for 60-thousand won, around five times the then-average monthly income of 12-thousand won.Another television of the same model was previously auctioned off for 30 million won.The auction house said the latest set is in a relatively excellent condition and its value is elevated by the rare installment of a violet-colored screen saver.The online auction will run through April 16.