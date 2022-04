Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered his transition team to prioritize as key state tasks stabilizing consumer prices and other aspects determining quality of life.Yoon's senior deputy spokesperson Won Il-hee said on Wednesday that the president-elect made the call after being briefed on a dim outlook based on economic indices for the second half of the year.This comes after consumer prices jumped above four percent on-year in March for the first time in ten years.The deputy spokesperson said the team requested that the current government put forth price stabilization measures, such as additional fuel tax cuts.Yoon is scheduled to meet with the heads of 17 major provincial and city governments Wednesday afternoon to discuss his pledge to achieve balanced regional development.