COVID-19 Patients Now Allowed to Pick up Medication in Person

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, those undergoing at-home treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 will be permitted to visit a pharmacy to pick up their medication and other medical supplies.According to health authorities, the change comes as the number of patients being treated at home has spiked amid the ongoing transmission of the omicron variant.Prior to this change, only family members were allowed to pick up the medication after the patient received consultation from a physician over the phone.The government also released a guideline to prevent an infectious spread during medication pickups, urging pharmacists to wear masks at all times and to minimize conversations with patients.A review is underway on ways to deliver the medication without direct contact, such as by establishing a separate pick-up area for COVID-19 patients just outside of pharmacies.