Cabinet Approves 36 Bil. Won to Fund Presidential Office Move to Yongsan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a motion to spend 36 billion won in reserve funds for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's initiative to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in Yongsan.The earmarked funds include eleven-point-six billion won for building security facilities such as the crisis management center and eleven-point-eight billion won for moving the defense ministry.The amount is 13-point-six billion won less than what the transition team had requested.The government said the difference is due to the upcoming military exercise between Seoul and Washington. The defense ministry's command units and the Joint Chiefs of Staff will remain in place until the conclusion of the exercise on April 28.The remodeling of the defense ministry headquarters is expected to begin afterwards, which means the president-elect will likely occupy the new executive office around late June.Yoon's transition team also said on Wednesday that it is looking highly improbable that the renovated presidential office can be ready for move-in prior to Yoon's inauguration on May 10.The government said it will discuss additional spending requirements following the military exercise and the construction of security-related facilities.