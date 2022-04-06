Unif. Ministry: No Response from N. Korea on Dismantlement of Mt. Geumgang Hotel

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs says North Korea has yet to confirm whether it has begun dismantling South Korean facilities at the now-shuttered Mount Geumgang resort.A senior official at the unification ministry said on Wednesday that Seoul had inquired about the reported demolition via the inter-Korean liaison office while also delivering its position on the matter. Pyongyang has yet to give its official response.Hyundai Asan, the South Korean owner and operator of the Haegumgang Hotel reportedly being demolished within the resort, has also sought to confirm the facts.As for recent satellite images suggesting significant progress in the dismantlement, the official said once the demolition reaches a certain stage, the government will consult with Hyundai Asan on a joint response.Seoul had previously exercised caution when commenting on the reported demolition, only going so far as to say that any unilateral action infringing upon the property rights of South Korean businesses violates the spirit of past inter-Korean agreements.The inter-Korean tour program to the North's Mount Geumgang was launched in 1998 as a major cross-border cooperative project. It was suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.