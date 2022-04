Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national U18 ice hockey team has won two games in a row at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships.Led by coach Oh Hyon-ho and made up of members 18 years old and younger, the team defeated Serbia 15-2 on Tuesday in their second game of the U18 Men’s Division 2 Group A tournament, raising hopes of qualifying for the top division.The games are currently being held in Estonia after a three-year delay due to the prolonged pandemic.The winner of the tournament will be promoted to Division 1 Group B.On Sunday, the team beat Lithuania 5-3 and will now face off against Britain on Wednesday, followed by Estonia and Romania.