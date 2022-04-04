Menu Content

Domestic

Contact Information Deleted From COVID-19 Entry Registration System

Written: 2022-04-06 16:53:03Updated: 2022-04-06 16:57:13

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 5.7 billion instances of contact information gathering from the entry registration system during strengthened COVID-19 social distancing measures have been deleted.

The Personal Information Protection Commission announced the results on Wednesday after reviewing the deletion of personal information as the nation has suspended the use of this system following the easing of social distancing rules.

Health authorities had previously required a QR code or check-in phone call system to be implemented at multipurpose facilities in line with the country's signature test-track-treat approach.

The commission explained that all data gathered between 2020 and this February was deleted, with only around zero-point-35 percent proving to be useful in tracking and tracing the spread.

Meanwhile, electronic vaccine certificates used to enter such multiuse facilities are known to have only been saved on individual phones, not by any of the related institutions.
